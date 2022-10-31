Bollywood's most loved father-daughter duo Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor have always been paparazzi's favourites. They are often seen interacting. Fans love seeing father and daughter's camaraderie on social media and at media events. Recently Janhvi and Boney were snapped in Mumbai for the promotions of Janhvi's upcoming film Mili. Before taking the pictures, Boney jokingly told paps that he and Jhanvi look like brother-sister. This not only amused the photogs but also left netizens in splits.

Boney Kapoor leaves paps and daughter Janhvi in splits

On Sunday, Boney and Janhvi were snapped on the sets of the Kapil Sharma show where they had gone to promote their upcoming film Mili. In the video shared by the various celebrity paparazzi, Janhvi and Boney Kapoor smiled for the paps. After a while, Boney instantly asked paps, "Bhai-behen lag rahe hain na hum log (Don't we look like brother-sister)?" leaving the paps and his daughter in splits.

Upon seeing the video, some of them trolled Boney Kapoor for calling his daughter Janhvi his sister.

Netizens flocked to the comment section and commented, A user said, "Daddy's girl..." Another user mentioned, "Janhvi is such a caring daughter She's literally so sweet." The third one wrote, "Beti ko behen nhi bol te (He is saying sister to his daughter)"

A user commented, "Beti ko sharam aye gai lakin baap ko nahi bolte hua kya bole inko." (Janhvi felt embarrassed but his dad didn't).

Janhvi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mili, releasing on 4th November.