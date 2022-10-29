American singer-songwriter Madonna never fails to grab headlines. Be it for her singing style, her social media posts or racy photoshoots, Madonna's jaw-dropping pictures and reels on Instagram are often most talked about.

Madonna is known for her unique style and often experiments with bold looks. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories and shared topless pictures of herself in a gold corset.

The singer shared two images that featured her bare breasts

Madonna, 64, took to her Instagram stories and posted two images that feature her bare breasts. Madonna captioned one of the images. "Went from candy to money," In the second image she is seen covering her breasts with a candy emoji and a bag of money emoji.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Did Madonna just come out as gay? Watch

For the unversed, on October 9 via a tik Tok video, she revealed that she is gay. The viral video shows a pink-haired Madonna standing in a swanky room. The text on the clip says, "If I miss, I am gay".

In 1991, Madonna hinted at her sexual orientation in an interview with the magazine, The Advocate. She said that she believed "everybody has a bisexual nature". "That is my theory, I could be wrong," she had added.