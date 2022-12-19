Love her or hate her, you just can't ignore her. Urfi Javed is here to slay and stay! The former Bigg Boss contestant who is known for her eccentric fashion sense has now done the unthinkable. The diva was spotted in a stylish dress which many on social media feel resembles the famous Indian snack - 'samosa'. And now that we have seen it, we can't un-see it anymore.

Urfi trolled

Urfi's huge triangle shaped top and the colour resembles that of a samosa. "Why sitting like a samosa?" asked one user. "Is that a samosa you are wearing?" asked another user. "Dress is samosa and you are the potato under it," commented a netizen. "Where do you bring such weird dresses from?" asked another netizen.

Urfi on her dresses in Splitsvilla

Urfi was recently seen on MTV's Splitsvilla where even Sunny Leone complimented her on her clothes. Talking about the same, Javed told IANS, "Yes, I do make headlines for my outfits. In the show, I was also being myself. I took some really nice outfits in the show and what made me choose such outfits? I didn't choose them, it was the MTV production who chose the ones which were not too revealing."

"I was initially hesitant but it was amazing. I came to that point and felt like I didn't want to leave. Initially, I wasn't used to this lifestyle. Living together with other contestants, have food together, perform tasks under the sun. It was so difficult for me. I am so used to the pampering," Urfi told Etimes about being on the show.