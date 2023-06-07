After the thrilling response to Adipurush trailers featuring Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Prabhas as Raghav and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The makers in Tirupati unveiled the final trailer of Adipurush which features Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

The trailer provides a deeper glimpse into the magnum opus, showcases the unwavering valour of Raghav and Vanar Sena, the undying loyalty of Sesh and Shri Bajrang Bali and the devotion that united all the characters.

The plot

The trailer opens with the premise of Janaki in a forest where she is kidnapped by Lankesh. Saif who essays the role of Raavan has turned a 'bhikshuk' and approached Janaki (Kriti) begging for alms.

Raghav is on a mission with Hanuman and Laxman and his vanar sena on his quest of crushing Ravana's 10 heads and rescue Janaki.

Powerful shlokas from Ramayan will give you goosebumps. The action shows Raghav's quest to take down Ravana and rescue Janaki.

As far as the VFX and CGI are concerned after the severe backlash for the teaser of Adipurush the makers amped up their marketing of the CGI work.

Fans are in love with Saif's character as Raavan and have loved his makeup, the beefed look where he flexes his muscles and the beads of the Rudraksha breaks, shows Raavan's anger and emotion.

With just two weeks for Adipurush to hit the theatres, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film so that it reaches all sections of society.

Take a look at the way netizens reacted

A user wrote, " Saw #AdipurushActionTrailer again and one thing that strikes me is that "less is more" in this case. I am talking about #SaifAliKhan here. Felt it earlier and believe it all the more now, he is going to be the DARK HORSE of #Adipurush. What screen presence does he have here...."

I think we should give @omraut’s #Adipurush a fair chance. This retelling of #Ramayan is not meant for the Ramanand Sagar generation, but for today’s youth. The trailer and the songs tell me that his intention is good. — Shefali Vaidya. ?? (@ShefVaidya) June 7, 2023

Another user said, "GOOSEBUMPS, What A Unbelievable Trailer, Adipurush Will Break Many Records #AdipurushActionTrailer #SaifAliKhan #Prabhas"

#SaifAliKhan’s #Lankesh is the 'Villain Of The Year' ?



Earlier in May when the #Adipurush 1st trailer for was released, we gotten bare minimum glimpses of Saif Ali Khan’s character.



But in the latest #AdipurushTrailer2 , Saif is seen a lot more as Lankesh/Ravana and he is… pic.twitter.com/w45JO31reW — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) June 7, 2023

The third one said, "#SaifAliKhan's #Lankesh is the 'Villain Of The Year'. Earlier in May when the #Adipurush 1st trailer was released, we gotten bare minimum glimpses of Saif Ali Khan's character. But in the latest #AdipurushTrailer2, Saif is seen a lot more as Lankesh/Ravana and he is intriguing but also larger than life. I'm eager to see Raghav and Lankesh's clash on the 70 MM screen."

Adipurush action trailer: Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh takes the centre stage; Prabhas delivers solid dialogues, watch https://t.co/96fmiyS4NQ pic.twitter.com/V6fXyEyJ12 — Meetesh Chalmela (@MChalmela) June 7, 2023

Ahead of the final trailer launch, Prabhas and his team sought blessing from Tirupati Balaji which was followed by a musical trailer evening.

Take a look at the pictures below

Fans are in awe of Prabhas playing Ram

An example of Prabhas's love for his fans has recently been witnessed at the pre-release event of the film where he was seen saying, "You guys(Fans) are our strength darlings. I Love you, love You. I may speak less on the stage but I will guarantee you guys two films a year & with a possibility of three films a year as well."

There is only one sun

There is only one moon



There is only one Darling PRABHAS#Prabhas #Adipurush ? pic.twitter.com/oxtvs0mkVE — Thyview (@Thyview) June 6, 2023

Ahead of this, when the fans witnessed Prabhas calling them a true Darling, they took to their social media to express their unconditional love for the Pan India star. Some of the fan comments read,

"A man who deserves that much Love from his fans and fans who deserve that much Love from him to all DHF of #Prabhas, you are all unmatchable in this world "

A man who deserves that much Love from his fans and fans who deserve that much Love from him ? to all DHF of #Prabhas , you are all unmatchable in this world ? pic.twitter.com/BrHiIvnar9 — Janis (@janisdae) June 7, 2023

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.