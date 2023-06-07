Kartik Aaryan is reining high on success after giving back-to-back hits. The man of the masses is back with yet another love musical romantic love story with Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. After dropping a beautiful teaser and two posters the makers dropped the trailer of Kartik-Kiara starrer Satyaprem Ki Kath on Monday.

The plot

We get a glimpse of Satyaprem, a typical Gujarati boy who wants to get married and believes in love. His parents (played by Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak) tell SatyaPrem to search for a girl for himself. Satya meets Katha and she confesses that she has a boyfriend during their banter Satya says that her boyfriend Tapan and Katha's hashtag don't match. After which Kartik says #SatyaPremKiKatha is a better hashtag. Satya then confesses that he is a virgin and adds that he has saved himself for his ladylove. As time passes by Katha and Satyaprem are about to get married. And then comes the climax in the film, wherein Katha confesses she is hiding something.

Satya Prem Ki Katha is short in plays locales of Kashmir: Heaven on earth

The beautiful story of Satya and Katha is filled with happiness, and romance and will surely reinstate your faith in love. The trailer does give the 90's old-school charm and romance. Every frame is like poetry. The movie is also short in Kashmir and the mesmerising visuals of Kartik and Kiara enjoying snow-clad mountains to romancing is a visual treat for cine-goers.

Fans have showered love upon Kartik and Kiara's chemistry.

The trailer getting it's appreciations?#KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani #SatyaPremKiKatha

The response of the trailer has been stupendous and the cast and crew on Monday night had an intimate bash.

Not just that, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film and showcase the power of pure and true love. The makers have rolled out white heart icons on various media pages.

Several paparazzi pages as well as celebs have changed their DP to the white heart icon with SatyaPrem Ki Katha written inside it with gold.

Here's how the makers kept focusing on content for the promotions of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.