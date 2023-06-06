Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani is often spotted parting with his BFFs Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan. The young entrepreneur recently attended Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour concert in London.

Orhan posted several clips and photos saying he enjoyed the show with his friends that included Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan.

Rahul Gandhi and Orhan pose at a London restaurant

And after a thrilling and musical night, Orhan met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in London. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Orhan aka Orry posted a photo with Rahul Gandhi.

In the picture, Rahul and Orhan met for lunch at a London restaurant. The duo smiled as they posed for the camera. Rahul was seen in a blue T-shirt and denim while Orhan opted for a black T-shirt and olive-green pants.

Rahul and Orhan posed inside the Nobu, Old Park Lane restaurant. Sharing the first photo, Orhan wrote, "Today @lunch." He also tagged Rahul. Orhan posted the same picture in his next Instagram Stories and geo-tagged the location as Nobu, Old Park Lane.

Orhan and Nysa go club hopping

After scrumptious lunch, Orhan and Nysa along with their friends dinned at a restaurant named Busaba. After which the GenZs went for club hopping. Take a look at the pictures and videos below.

All you need to know about social media sensation Orry

Orhan in an interview with Cosmopolitan India had spilled the beans about his job profile. He said, "I'm sleeping or I'm working. I work very hard." When asked if he has a 9 to 5 job, he answered, "No. I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, and get a massage. You know, I'm working, but on myself."

Describing his professional he mentioned, "singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.I get offers all the time. But I don't speak Hindi very well. A friend of mine loves Hindi movies, so we got together at her house to watch Padmaavat. It took me three days to watch the movie, because she had to keep translating it for me. I just didn't know what was going on. Great film. Loved it. And now I've watched it like 30 times. So no—no Bollywood for me right now."