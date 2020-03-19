While the deadly outbreak of Coronavirus has brought the whole world to a halt, it is starting to have implications on the Bollywood industry as well. Movie theatres have been advised to shut up shops and movie shootings have also been called off in order to contain the risk of further spreading the pandemic.

However, not even the disease, that has claimed more than 8,000 lives worldwide can stop Tiger Shroff's fans from connecting with him. The Baaghi 3 actor has a plethora of fans and most of them are little children who love to see Tiger doing jaw-dropping action stunts and flicks on the big screen.

The 30-year-old actor managed to impress the netizens with a sweet gesture as he replied to a three-year-old fan who wanted to meet Tiger. The incident came into limelight after one of Tiger's fan pages had shared a video of his little fan, who wanted to meet the actor in person.

Tiger Shroff's heartwarming gesture

The little boy can be seen posing with a cutout of 'Baaghi 3' poster in the video. The cute bundle of joy playfully tells his parents that he wishes to crawl into the cutout and meet 'Tiger Uncle'. Furthermore, the kid also mentioned that he will sleep with Tiger's Baaghi 3 poster.

Hhh this so sweet Tiger Shroff Uncle, Gun Gun krta hai ?.

Mujhy Akhbaar kai aandar ghusna hai Uncle sai melna hai ?.



So cute yaar. Lot's Of Love ??❤️.@iTIGERSHROFF #tigershroff #tiger https://t.co/xKEnLflWef — TeamTIGER™ (@TIGERWorldTeam) March 18, 2020

The actor somehow got ahold of the video and what he did next left the netizens gushing. Tiger Shroff retweeted the video, whilst also said that once the tough and testing times of coronavirus pass by, he would love to meet the little fan.

"So sweet god bless him would love to meet soon stay safe for now lots of love say hi to him," read Tiger's tweet.

So sweet god bless him ?❤️would love to meet soon stay safe for now lots of love say hi to him https://t.co/8n646EJHAo — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 18, 2020

Tiger Shroff's humility wins the internet:

As soon as the Baaghi 3 actor retweeted the heartwarming video, fans flocked to his post and started to hail Tiger for his humility. This is, however, not the first occasion when the 30-year-old made headlines due to his kindness.

Often when fans bump into him during shooting or outside his gym, Tiger obliges to their requests of photos and never lets any of his fans leave empty-handed.

Very recently, the actor released a new video of his song 'I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0' and left the netizens impressed.

Tiger's incredible dance moves were on full display in the latest video that is now breaking the internet. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will soon begin the shooting of Heropanti 2, that will be helmed by Ahmed Khan. Heropanti 2 will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release on 16 July 2021.