Bappi Lahiri's hit song, I am a Disco Dancer released again with a new tune and composition titled 'I am a Disco Dancer 2.0'. The new version has music produced by popular composer duo - Salim - Sulaiman and rendered by Benny Dayal.

The new video that has distinct disco vibe and is mounted on a massive scale, has been conceptualised ace choreographer – Bosco Leslie Martis. One of the major challenges faced by the makers during the shooting of the song was to find a suitable slot to cast Tiger Shroff who was able to spare 12 hours of his time.

Every member in the team had put in hours of meticulous planning and worked overnight to put the shoot in place, to ensure that even the minutest details were in place on the day of the shoot. Fully aware of Tiger's dancing prowess, Bosco decided on some elaborate dance moves for the song. Tiger – very keen to get the moves right, would come for rehearsals late night with Bosco, in midst of all his hectic schedule.

'It was totally worth it'

Commenting on the same, Tiger Shroff said," I am a Disco Dancer is an iconic song, immortalised on screen by the legendary Mithun sir. The opportunity to pay homage to the disco era and recreate the vibe and verve of the song to a younger audience was too much to let go. Yes, it was a hectic shoot – but it was totally worth it, matching up to the impeccable choreography done by Bosco sir, set to a new sound by stalwarts - Salim Sulaiman. I am excited to share this video with everybody – hoping it gets everybody in the disco groove."

Adding to that, Bosco said," The entire team put in long hours and worked overnight for days to put all the details in place for a song of such a massive scale. And then we shot it in 12 hours flat, which could be done only with someone as committed and dedicated as Tiger. Tiger, once again you did it bro - tirelessly striving to get the right vibe and moves - it speaks volumes of your dedication. I hope you guys enjoy this song as much as I did create & shooting it."