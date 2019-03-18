As we know yesteryear actress Jaya Bachchan is really not at all a paparazzi friendly person especially with people who click her pictures without her permission. She is definitely not someone who would let anybody escape from her clutches without getting verbally bashed up for trying to invade her private space. And when she saw a couple of people clicking her pictures in their mobile phones without asking her, she harshly reprimanded them then and there.

It so happened that Jaya attended Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar's 76th birthday bash on March 18 which was also attended by several members of the film fraternity. But when she stepped outside of the venue, she was greeted with a group of paparazzi along with a few people who started clicking her pictures.

Though Jaya was a little welcoming towards paparazzi, she didn't spare the people who were capturing her into their mobile phones. Within no time, the actress confronted a man and said, "Ye mobile me kyu photo le rahe ho." And the moment the man tried to flee from the spot, she called him back, "Aey yaha aao. Idhar aao. Idhar aao. Idhaar aao (angrily) aap. Mobile se kyu le rahe ho pucha mujhse aapne?"

As the visibly frightened man apologised for clicking her pictures in his mobile phone without asking for her permission and started walking away, Jaya said, "Tameez seekho." And after walking a few steps ahead, she again spotted another man clicking her pictures in his mobile phone and blasted the man saying, "Don't do that. Abhi us aadmi ko data hai." When the man immediately replied with a sorry, to which Jaya retorted, "Angrezi me sirf sorry sikha hai?" leaving the man with guilty feelings.

By this time, even the paparazzi were afraid to take a few steps closer towards Jaya and can be heard saying, "aage jana hai ke nahi jana hai?" The entire incident was caught on camera and as soon as the video went online, social media users started trolling her brutally for the utter display of her 'rudeness', 'bossiness' and arrogance in public.

"Gosh Mrs Bachan reacting that way !? Oh please next time guys let it be why would you want her pics if she is like that . Definitely a woman with issues," an online user expressed his shock over Jaya's behaviour.

While another online user commented, "My god so much arrogance n headweight..poor guy was clicking her pic.look at her attitude she is alws angry n unkind..amitabh is bettr thn her so down to earth..y the hell anyone wants to click her..who is she ?!! Everyone knows she is full of arrogance !!"

And they went on and on and on to criticise her unwelcoming behaviour.

Take a look.