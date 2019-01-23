After witnessing the repercussions of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's controversial statements on Koffee With Karan, Jaya Bachchan had reportedly asked Karan Johar to refrain himself from asking provocative questions to Abhsihek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

It is also being said that Jaya Bachchan warned Abhishek and Shweta as well from saying things that will eventually land them in trouble. Those who have seen the particular Koffee With Karan episode having Abhishek and Shweta gracing the Koffee couch, they would've felt that the Bachchan siblings looked guarded while having conversation with Karan Johar.

"She (Jaya Bachchan) personally warned her two children against getting provoked into saying things they would regret later. She also told Karan to watch his mouth. This, in any case he's doing post the uproar over Hardik Pandya's statements. But Jayaji counseled Karan against asking controversial provocative questions," a source close to the Bachchans was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Abhishek and Shweta may have refrained from revealing anything controversial on the show, they made sure to not get carried away with the show's format. They intelligently answered every question that was thrown at them by Karan Johar. The two mostly gave trivia about their personal lives and spilling out some of the unheard secrets between them.

During the rapid fire round, Shweta Bachchan took away the gift hamper for answering every question more spontaneously and naturally. Abhishek, on the other hand, chose to be diplomatic in his answers.