Right on Halloween 2020, Netflix officially released the first monster look from Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra starrer The Witcher season 2. Netflix's The Witcher season 2 first teaser gives the tiniest glimpse of a monster that fans will encounter in the forthcoming season.

Earlier on Halloween, Netflix gave a surprise treat to its fans by uploading surprise monster mashup videos of familiar clips from the show at midnight. Several of the monsters are from season 1, but fans were quick to notice that at 0:15 and 0:31 seconds, one can spot a three mounted skull, which was not available in the first season that garnered so much love from fans and critics.

"Keep your eyes peeled for a few sweet treats...you won't want to miss what's hidden," reads the teaser caption.

You can check out the video below:

Netflix's The Witcher season 2:

Following the success of The Witcher season 1, Netflix renewed the Polish-American fantasy drama for a subsequent season. The eight-episode second season had started production in London in early 2020; however, it had to keep on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Following the new set of guidelines, Henry Cavill and the remaining cast have finally resumed the filming.

"I'm so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we'll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri," showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had said when Netflix renewed The Witcher season 2.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 will show Superman movie star Henry Cavill returning as protagonist Geralt of Rivia, with Anya Chalotra returning as Yennefer along with Freya Allan as Ciri.

The Witcher spin-off:

The Witcher TV show has been considered as Netflix's answer to HBO's Game of Thrones. After the show received universal praise, Netflix went ahead and greenlit a six-part live-action prequel series titled Blood Origin -- that will follow the life of the very first Witcher; and an animated movie based on the characters that were written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one," reads the official description for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The Witcher season 2 is scheduled to release in 2021 on Netflix.