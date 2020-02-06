If reports are believed then Netflix's Stranger Things series is set to come to an end after its fifth season.

The show which initiated in the year 2016 is one of the popular series of Netflix. The fans of the sci-fi series might be disappointed on developments regarding the end of the web series.

According to the web portal, We Got This Covered, the producers have planned to split the final season into two parts.

"The original plan was to make season four the last, (but) they've now decided to just extend the plot across an additional run.

"The second part may be marketed as season five, but it'll essentially be the second half of season four as it will continue the same storyline," the report said.

Season 4 to arrive in 2020?

The third season of Stranger Things premiered last July. The end of season 3 left a lot of loose ends – including the fate of Chief Hopper and the question of why the Russians were trying to break into the upside-down and fans of the show are eager to know how the mystery unfolds.

Alternatively, the finale's post-credits scene revealed that a person named only as "the American" was being held by the Russians, and many have speculated that this could also be where Hopper ended up.

There is no official word yet on when season four will arrive on Netflix but many are expecting it sometime in the later half of 2020 going by the previous seasons' release schedule, although others believe it won't be until next summer.

The series has been created by Matt and Ross Duffer. They directed it along with Shawn Levy.

The Duffer Brothers also serve as executive producers on the series along with Levy, Dan Cohen and Iain Patterson.

The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others.

Set in the 1980s, the series takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down.