If you thought that the awkward story of Otis Thomson was over with Netflix's Sex Education season 1, then you were wrong. The famous teen sex comedy series, Sex Education, is now confirmed by Netflix to have a whole new season.

As earlier reported, Netflix's Sex Education offered a great deal when it comes to educating the current generation about sex. The comedy series covered several sex-related topics in the best way possible. It was a result of some brilliant writing and some phenomenal performances by the cast that more than 40 million Netflix's subscribers viewing it since its mid-January release.

Viewers have even called out that Netflix's Sex Education is one of the best teen comedy show currently streaming on the online streaming service. After the success, Sex Education's creator Laurie Nunn revealed in a statement that she is grateful to everyone who watched the sex comedy.

sex education season 2 is coming, in every sense of the word pic.twitter.com/saLDTC9vU1 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 1, 2019

"The reception to season one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I'm hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can't wait to continue this amazing journey," Nunn said via E! News.

Netflix's Sex Education followed the story of Otis Thomson (Asa Butterfield), who studies in a high school but has a very introvert nature. At the same time, he is at that stage of his life where he is understanding his own sexuality. Things are not easy for Otis as his own mother is a famous sex therapist. Along with his few classmates, Otis starts his own sex therapy group and learns some deep secrets about his classmates.

After from fans, Sex Education has received rave reviews from the critics. The series holds a 90 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Renowned critics for IndieWire, Liz Shannon Miller has stated that Sex Education "does a lot of things really well, chief amongst them being the creation of a high school world which feels fully developed."

In Netflix's Sex Education season two, Laurie Nunn will return as the show's creator and will executive produce it with Jamie Campbell. As of now, there is no official release date for Sex Education season 2, but fans are hoping to get the first trailer by the end of 2019.