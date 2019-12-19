Netflix is taking a swing at the Masters of the Universe. Reportedly, after rebooting She-Ra with the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Netflix is now rebooting He-Man... again! It appears both shows will remain separate.

Reportedly, while Netflix partnered with DreamWorks Animation on She-Ra, the streaming company is joining forces with Mattel Television for a CG-animated He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, with new story lines and character takes.

This isn't to be confused with Masters of the Universe: Revelation, that animated series from Kevin Smith that Netflix is also working on.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a franchise owned by Mattel based on the popular toys. They have had quite a few iterations on screen, including a movie starring Dolph Lundren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor.

Per the official logline for this other show: "On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?"

Netflix really seems to like He-Man. He-Man's popularity hasn't seemed to wane since his introduction in the eighties. He-Man apparently made his debut in 1982 with an action figure. And it is safe to say that the Netflix series will surely have tie-in toys for fans to go crazy on.