HBO is moving full steam ahead with its post Game of Thrones plans. And it looks like Star Wars isn't the only thing on plate for showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

Reportedly, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are looking to the future and that future may be with Netflix. Netflix is said to be in the running as part of deal talks with the duo who are rumored to be looking for as much as a $200 million score. The fact that Netflix is trying to snatch Weiss and Benioff would certainly make sense, as the streamer has increasingly locked up big names and creators like Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes. There is no denying that the first seven seasons of Game of Thrones were stellar. And it looks like David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are resting on those laurels.

However, fans are still not over the disappointing eighth and final season of the hit HBO show. There was even a petition that asked the creators of the show to re-do the final season. Which of course was promptly ignored much to the displeasure of the fans. But the final stumble doesn't seem to be slowing down Benioff and Weiss, since they are reportedly also in talks with Amazon and Disney.

Whether the final season delivered or not is not a priority for the big names in Hollywood as everyone wants a piece of Weiss and Benioff. The strongest name in the mix is that of Disney which has already tapped the duo for a bunch of Star Wars films. Some would say their commitment to Disney was what prompted a hurried, shortened and dissatisfying final season of Game of Thrones.