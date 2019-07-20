Margot Robbie made quite the confession recently. The "Wolf of Wall Street" star hasn't watched a single "Star Wars" film.

Reportedly, during an MTV News interview with her "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the actress revealed she has never watched a number of popular movies that are considered: must see, including Star Wars.

'I remember when you [DiCaprio] and I did Wolf Of Wolf Street that you would get mad at me for anytime I'd mention a movie I hadn't seen, he'd be like, how have you not seen Citizen Kane?' 'How can you work in this industry and not see Citizen Kane?' she told the interviewer while referencing DiCaprio."

That is an okay excuse, but it won't last for long Margot, you better start watching.

'I'm like, I just got here to this industry, you've had more time to watch this stuff. Then I'd go home and watch Citizen Kane and all the movies he'd tell me I had to see,' the actress added. But the truly shocking part of came later when Margot dropped a bomb, she revealed that she has never watched a single" Star Wars" film.

"I've never seen any Star Wars, and I kind of don't watch it now just because it infuriates people so much.' She added, 'They're like, 'how?! How have you never watched any Star Wars?! 'And now, I just want to see how long I can make it.' But her co-stars came clean as well, after his initial indignation DiCaprio confessed that he had never watched "The Sound of Music" and Brad Pitt confessed that he had never watched "Gone With The Wind." You can check out the video here: