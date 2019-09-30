Netflix October 2019 releases are going to provide us with the scintillating content we have all been waiting for. With several originals like the Breaking Bad spinoff movie, El Camino and a whole new season of BoJack Horseman, fans are going to have plenty to binge-watch.
While on one hand, a lot of revered shows will be leaving us this month, like Jennifer Lopez's Unfinished Life and Liv Tyler's Empire Records, newer content is coming your way to keep you hooked.
For starters, Stephen King's In The Tall Grass is finally coming on Netflix on October 4. As per the released trailer, In The Tall Grass movie follows the life of a pregnant lady and her brother, who enters a farm after hearing the plea of a woman. What follows is pure Stephen King magic and we cannot wait to watch it when it arrives on Netflix.
Apart from that, fans are desperately waiting to see Aaron Paul's Breaking Bad spinoff movie - El Camino. Based on the recently released trailer, the upcoming movie will follow the life of Jesse Pinkman after the events depicted in the last and final episode of Breaking Bad. As of now, fans are wondering whether Bryan Cranston is Walter White in some flashback sequences.
Other than this, Avatar movie star Sam Worthington's Fractured is also going to premiere this month. The movie will show Sam as Ray Monroe, a middle-aged man who goes to the emergency room along with his wife and their young daughter only to find himself amid horror and terror.
Fans of BoJack Horseman are going to enjoy October as a brand new season six is going to stream during the last week. The adult-comedy drama series is split into two parts and the first part is going to air in October, whereas the last and final part will air in 2020.
Check out the entire list of Netflix's October 2019 release below:
Oct. 1
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Oct. 2
Living Undocumented
Ready to Mingle / Solteras
Rotten: Season 2
Oct. 4
Peaky Blinders: Series 5
Big Mouth: Season 3
Oct. 3
Seis Manos
Oct. 4
Big Mouth: Season 3
Creeped Out: Season 2
In the Tall Grass
Peaky Blinders: Season 5
Raising Dion
Super Monsters: Season 3
Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween
Oct. 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
Oct. 7
Match! Tennis Juniors
The Water Diviner
Oct. 8
Dean Cole: Cole Hearted
The Spooky Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
Oct. 9
After
Rhythm + Flow
Oct. 10
Schitt's Creek: Season 5
Ultramarine Magmell
Oct. 11
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Fractured
Haunted: Season 2
Insatiable: Season 2
La Influencia
Plan Coeur: Season 2
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
The Forest of Love
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2
Oct. 12
Banlieusards
