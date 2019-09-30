Netflix October 2019 releases are going to provide us with the scintillating content we have all been waiting for. With several originals like the Breaking Bad spinoff movie, El Camino and a whole new season of BoJack Horseman, fans are going to have plenty to binge-watch.

While on one hand, a lot of revered shows will be leaving us this month, like Jennifer Lopez's Unfinished Life and Liv Tyler's Empire Records, newer content is coming your way to keep you hooked.

For starters, Stephen King's In The Tall Grass is finally coming on Netflix on October 4. As per the released trailer, In The Tall Grass movie follows the life of a pregnant lady and her brother, who enters a farm after hearing the plea of a woman. What follows is pure Stephen King magic and we cannot wait to watch it when it arrives on Netflix.

Apart from that, fans are desperately waiting to see Aaron Paul's Breaking Bad spinoff movie - El Camino. Based on the recently released trailer, the upcoming movie will follow the life of Jesse Pinkman after the events depicted in the last and final episode of Breaking Bad. As of now, fans are wondering whether Bryan Cranston is Walter White in some flashback sequences.

Other than this, Avatar movie star Sam Worthington's Fractured is also going to premiere this month. The movie will show Sam as Ray Monroe, a middle-aged man who goes to the emergency room along with his wife and their young daughter only to find himself amid horror and terror.

Fans of BoJack Horseman are going to enjoy October as a brand new season six is going to stream during the last week. The adult-comedy drama series is split into two parts and the first part is going to air in October, whereas the last and final part will air in 2020.

Check out the entire list of Netflix's October 2019 release below:

Oct. 1

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Oct. 2

Living Undocumented

Ready to Mingle / Solteras

Rotten: Season 2

Oct. 4

Peaky Blinders: Series 5

Big Mouth: Season 3

Oct. 3

Seis Manos

Oct. 4

Big Mouth: Season 3

Creeped Out: Season 2

In the Tall Grass

Peaky Blinders: Season 5

Raising Dion

Super Monsters: Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween

Oct. 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

Oct. 7

Match! Tennis Juniors

The Water Diviner

Oct. 8

Dean Cole: Cole Hearted

The Spooky Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Oct. 9

After

Rhythm + Flow

Oct. 10

Schitt's Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell

Oct. 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Fractured

Haunted: Season 2

Insatiable: Season 2

La Influencia

Plan Coeur: Season 2

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch

The Forest of Love

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

Oct. 12

Banlieusards

You can check the entire list of Netflix October month's content by clicking here.