Breaking Bad fans are having the time of their lives as Netflix is bringing the spinoff movie, El Camino featuring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman. The movie will reportedly begin after the events shown in Breaking Bad's last season but several fans are hoping that they might get to see Bryan Cranston's Walter White in some capacity in this neo-western crime drama movie.

In simpler words, El Camino movie will follow the life of Jesse Pinkman on the run from the authorities following the events of Breaking Bad's series finale. In the very last episode of Breaking Bad titled "Felina," we witnessed how Walter White evaded a nationwide manhunt for him to return to New Mexico and deliver the remaining profits from his illegal methamphetamine empire to his family.

In the final moments of the series' finale, we also saw how he takes revenge on the Aryan Brotherhood gang who double-crossed him and killed his brother-in-law Hank, and even took Jesse captive. He goes directly to meet all of them and in gunfire, kills every one of them. In the same moment, we see how Jesse Pinkman takes a car and run for his life. Apparently, as per the released trailer, El Camino movie will start right from this point.

In the recently released trailer, we saw how tense the situation has become for Jesse Pinkman as he is now being hunted by the police, mafia members, and loan sharks. However, what confused several fans was the last moment in the trailer when we see Jesse Pinkman standing side-face and someone asks him one simple question: "You ready?" To this, Jesse replies, "Yes."

Several fans are now speculating that Jesse is speaking to Walter White. We all know that Walter White is dead and is now rested 6-feet under the ground but the impact which he had on Pinkman was something that made the entire Breaking Bad series one of its kind. It won't be wrong to speculate that Pinkman is hearing Walter White's voice.

As of now, there is not much revealed about the casting of El Camino. But as per reports, more than ten characters from Breaking Bad will appear in the Netflix movie.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie is all set to release on October 11, 2019.