If you were thinking that the story of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman ended with AMC's Breaking Bad then you are in here for a treat. The upcoming Breaking Bad movie may reportedly include Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in important roles.

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are reportedly confirmed to reprise their respective character in the upcoming Breaking Bad movie. According to Revenge Of The Fans, other returning faces include Jonathan Banks (Mike), Jesse Plemons (Todd), Charles Baker (Skinny Pete), Matt Jones (Badger), Robert Forster (Ed, aka The Disappearer), Tess Harper (Mrs. Pinkman) and Kevin Rankin (Kenny).

Breaking Bad originally aired on ABC from 2008 to 2013. The story was set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and followed the life of Walter White, a depressed high school chemistry teacher with little to no savings who finds out that he is suffering from lung cancer. Together with his former student Jesse Pinkman, he starts a life of crime by producing and selling crystallized methamphetamine.

As earlier reported, Breaking Bad show creator Vince Gilligan is going to helm the theatrical version of the story as well. As per an earlier report by The Hollywood Reporter, Gilligan is reportedly working on a two-hour long movie on Breaking Bad.

As of now, it is still unclear if the upcoming movie will serve as another prequel, just like AMC's Better Call Saul — or will have a different timeline altogether and will try to merge it with Walter White's.

Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston revealed in past that he would play Walter White in a second as his life was completely changed after he starred in the Award-winning series.

"From a realistic standpoint, if I got called to do the movie or Better Call Saul, which I don't know would ever happen—I really don't—I would do it in a second," he said.

Sources previously revealed that Vince Gilligan will write the script and there are chances that he will even direct it. As of now, there are no other official details when it comes to Breaking Bad movie.

Fans from around the world will be overjoyed if they will get to see Walter White and Jesse Pinkman back again for one more time.