Breaking Bad fans will be glad to know that a Breaking Bad movie reportedly is in works with the show creator Vince Gilligan. As per now, the reports of casting and movie's plot is not yet revealed but based on a previous interview, it looks like after the events of Breaking Bad's finale episode, the future of fan-favourite Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) is in the dark.

Breaking Bad ended in 2013 but it is still considered one of the best thing to ever broadcasted on the television. The western crime drama show is known for the amazing storytelling, the tense moments between the characters, and the intense cinematography that depicted the thoughts of the characters.

As per an earlier conversation between GQ and Breaking Bad's Vince Gillian, the show's creator gave away his initial thoughts on what would have happened to Jesse after his heroic escape in season's finale episode. As per Vince Gillian, Jesse got away for a time being but his fingerprints are all over the lab where he was cooking the meth for the neo-nazi.

"They're going to find him within a day or a week or a month. And he's still going to be on the hook for the murder of two federal agents," he added. "But yeah, even though that's the most likely outcome, the way I see it is that he got away and got to Alaska, changed his name, and had a new life. You want that for the kid. He deserves it."

At the same time, in the Breaking Bad movie, fans will not get to see Walter White (Bryan Cranston). At the series' finale, it was shown how Walter White helped Jessie Pinkman in escaping.

Today show host, Savannah Guthrie recently asked Cranston if Walter White is dead or not. Cranston, who is currently busy with his Broadway play adaptation of Network, confirmed that Walter White is dead and added, "What are they gonna show me on a slab or something? That's not exciting."

"I have no idea. I've never seen the script. I assume something's happening, but maybe, maybe not. There's a lot of hyperbole swirling around that whole thing. I'd love to do a Breaking Bad movie. But I'm doing Broadway now," Bryan Cranston added.

As per The Hollywood Reporter sources, Breaking Bad's Vince Gillian will pen the script for Breaking Bad movie and will possibly direct it. The executive producers of the show and it's prequel series, Better Call Saul, are also reported to attach with the project.