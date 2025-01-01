Netflix is one of the most streamed OTT platforms across the world, and Netflix India has given us the most memorable, controversial, and content we all binged on this year.

Heeramandi and The Great Indian Kapil Show were the highest-viewed shows from Netflix India in 2024.

Tanya Bami, head of Netflix India, expressed her gratitude to the audiences, as shows like Maamla Legal Hai and The Great Indian Kapil Show were the most successful shows. Whereas Heermandi was one of the "most watched and most successful Indian series" until now.

She further added that despite the controversy about IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack codenames used for the terrorists, the problems were eventually sorted out at one point.

Shows like Heeramandi, Yeh Kali Kali Ankhein, and IC 814 gained more popularity because the series was dubbed in multiple languages.

According to her, the new seasons of shows such as Kota Factory, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, and Mismatched were able to receive a positive response around the world because of their storylines and popularity.

Kota Factory is one of the most loved shows by Gen Z, and the repeat value for this show is unmatched.

Netflix India also gave us films like Amar Singh Chamkila, Do Patti, Maharaja, Meiyazhagan, and Maharaj, and a show that was the talk of the town, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Netflix welcomed some veteran film directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali into the OTT world, and directors like Siddharth Sengupta are expected to bring good content to the platform in the upcoming years.

Indeed, Netflix India dominated viewership, and the most loved films and shows were available on Netflix in 2024.