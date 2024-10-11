Actor Arvind Swami known for his role in the recent film Meiyazhagan has revealed his struggle with a spinal injury that left him bedridden for several years. In a candid interview, he spoke about the intense physical and emotional pain he endured and how it changed his perspective on life.

Arvind Swami who had taken a long break from films didn't expect to return to acting. After a gap of 13 years during which he faced personal and health challenges, the actor made a comeback. In an interview with Gulf News, he shared that his return to acting wasn't planned but he was inspired by a project from well-known filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Swami said that when people doubt your abilities, it can push you to test yourself—not out of negativity but as a personal challenge.

During this period of his life, Arvind Swami suffered a severe spinal injury that resulted in him being bedridden for years. The injury also caused partial paralysis in one of his legs making daily activities like walking extremely painful.

Arvind Swami explained the toll the injury took on his day-to-day life. He described the unbearable pain he felt even doing the simplest tasks such as getting out of bed and walking to the shower.

"From my bed to the shower I would be in extreme pain and would need to sit down multiple times just to make it" he said. The actor reflected on how people often take their health and mobility for granted but his injury made him realize how precious and fragile these abilities are.

He further explained that losing control over his body and dealing with continuous pain gave him a new perspective on life. It made him more appreciative of the small things and taught him patience and resilience.

Despite these challenges, Arvind Swami found the strength to recover and return to acting. His recovery process was long and difficult but the actor remained determined. He mentioned in an interview with India Today that every step was painful and slow but he kept moving forward, one day at a time. His journey from being bedridden to standing in front of the camera again is a testament to his perseverance and dedication.

Now Arvind Swami is once again making headlines with his performance in Meiyazhagan where he stars alongside Karthi. The movie, which released on September 27, is a family drama about two cousins who grow up to become rivals. Directed by Prem Kumar C, the film has been well-received by audiences and critics alike.

In addition to his role in Meiyazhagan, Swami also appeared in a supporting role in Anubhav Sinha's Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The series focuses on the infamous 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight and Swami's performance has earned praise.