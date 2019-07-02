Netflix has some great plans for July 2019. In this month, when the United States of America is going to celebrate its Independence Day, the rest of the world is going to stream the season 3 of the most awaited Stranger Things. Moreover, there are so many original contents, both TV series and movies that are going to make their way this month.

The third season of Stranger Things is going to stream on July 4 and will follow the story of our favorite kids from Hawkins. The upcoming season will bring Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Mike, Eleven, Dustin, and others to come together and fight their common enemy.

Moreover, Netflix's 'Orange Is the New Black' is returning for one last season. In the final episodes of this acclaimed prison drama, viewers are going to witness how the creators are going to end the series.

Apart from Stranger Things and Orange Is The New Black season 7, we are also going to see Designated Survivor, Bangkok Love Stories, Free Rein season 3, and others. Sadly, fans of Mindhunters, Lost in Space, and others will have to wait another couple of months to stream these much-awaited TV series.

Here's a complete list of the shows/movies Netflix is going to air in July 2019.

July 1

Designated Survivors

July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affections

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead

July 3

The Last Czarz

Yummy Mummies season 2

July 4

Stranger Things season 3

July 10

Parchís: El documental (New docuseries)

Cities of Last Things (Film)

4 Latas (Film)

Blown Away (New reality series)

Bonus Family Season 3

Extreme Engagement (New reality series)

Kidnapping Stella (Film)

Point Blank (Film)

Taco Chronicles (New docuseries)

July 16

Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein

July 18

Secret Obsession (Film)

July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed Season 6

Last Chance U: INDY Part 2

Money Heist Part 3

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac (New anime)

Typewriter (New series)

July 24

The Great Hack (Documentary)

July 25

Another Life (Film)

Workin' Moms Season 2

July 26

Boi (Film)

Girls With Balls (Film)

My First First Love Season 2

Orange is the New Black Season 7

The Son (Film)

Sugar Rush, Season 2

July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? (Comedy special)

July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part I (New anime by Netflix)

The Letdown Season 2

The Red Sea Diving Resort (Film)