Netflix's Stranger Things is considered as Stephen King and Stephen Spielberg's brainchild. The show has all the correct nostalgia of the '80s and now David Harbour has reportedly revealed the ending of Stranger Things.

Soon or later, Netflix's Stranger Things will come to an end. As of now, fans are clueless about Stranger Things season 3 but at least one cast member has an idea about the show's ending. During a recent interview with Digital Spy, David Harbour — the actor who plays Hawkins Police chief Jim Hopper — talked about the show's future.

As per David, he has no idea for how many more seasons we are going to see of Stranger Things but he revealed the show's ending.

"I know the end of the series, and it's beautiful," Harbour said.

David Harbour also stated that the show should have at least five seasons. The Duffer Brothers have said in the past that Stranger Things will have at least a fourth or a fifth season.

"I don't think four is enough," he said. "I think five is maybe enough. If you want my opinion, I would like five."

We know for a fact that Stranger Things will return for a fourth season but the future of the fifth season seems in dark.

The science fiction horror webs TV series is created by the Duffer Brothers. Stranger Things is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s. The first season followed the story of an investigation of a missing young boy amid supernatural events occurring into the town. The show featured a girl with psychokinetic abilities who helps the missing boy's friends in their extensive search.

The second season also featured several supernatural abilities and we know that season three will not be any different.

Stranger Things season 3 will feature Mike and Eleven, who have now developed a romantic relationship with each other. Same for Lucas and Max. Things will go fine for them for some time but after the appointment of a new corrupt mayor, everything will fall apart. As the fourth of July will approach, stranger things will start to happen in Hawkins.

All the ten episodes of Stranger Things season 3 will stream on Netflix on July 4, 2019.