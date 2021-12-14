In a welcome move, Netflix India has slashed the prices for various plans offered to Indian viewers. The move from Netflix comes at a time when several netizens have raised their voices against the OTT giant for charging Rs 799 for 4K plans. Moreover, other OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar are providing 4K plans to users for a very less rate compared to Netflix.

New rates of Netflix plans

Netflix has reduced the price of its much popular Rs 199 plan to Rs 149. In this plan, viewers can watch movies on mobile phones at 480 pixels on two devices. This plan has huge popularity among young audiences in the nation who use smartphones to enjoy movies and shows.

The basic plan which was previously priced at Rs 499 per month will be now available at Rs 199. Under this plan, viewers can watch movies at 480 pixels on four devices. The standard plan (1080 p and four devices) now stands at Rs 499 per month, instead of Rs 649 per month. The premium plan which offers 4K resolution for audiences is now priced at Rs 649, and previously it was Rs 799.

Happy New Prices from December 14

Netflix has named this price slash as Happy New Prices, and it came into effect on December 14, 2021.

Amazon Prime Video, the arch-rival of Netflix is charging just Rs 129 per month. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar charges Rs 1499 yearly for premium services and Rs 499 for Disney+Hotstar mobile.

Industry experts believe that Netflix will successfully expand its userbase with this price slash. Moreover, when compared to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar, Netflix is offering more premium content to audiences.