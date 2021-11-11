It has been previously reported that Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas has inked a deal with Amazon Prime Video regarding the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The decision to release the movie directly on the OTT platform had received mixed reactions, as this Mohanlal starrer is the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam. And now, the latest reports suggest that Marakkar will have its release in theaters on December 02.

Mohanlal fans in ecstasy

Marakkar's theatrical release has been confirmed after a discussion between theater owners and Antony Perumbavoor, in the mediation of producer Suresh Kumar and Kerala cultural minister Saji Cheriyan.

The news of Marakkar's theatrical release has been now welcomed warmly by Mohanlal fans, and they are in a state of ecstasy as they can enjoy the big-budget historical drama on big screens. However, it is still unclear whether Marakkar will have a complete theatrical release or a hybrid release.

Marakkar: The most expensive movie ever made in Mollywood

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is made with a mammoth budget of Rs 60 crore. The film is directed by Priyadarshan, and Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of Kunjali Marakkar, the naval chief of Calicut Zamorin.

Apart from Mohanlal, Marakkar also stars big names like Manju Warrier, Suneil Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Prabhu Ganeshan, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Siddique, Mukesh, and Nedumudi Venu.

Acclaimed cinematographer Tirru has handled the cinematography of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. The screenplay of this movie is written by Priyadarshan and Ani IV Sasi.

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham has won three accolades in the 67th National Film Awards in the Best Feature Film, Best Costume Design, and Best Special Effects category.

Other Malayalam movies which will have their theatrical releases in the coming days are Kurup and Kaval on November 12 and November 25 respectively.