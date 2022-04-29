NetApp, a global cloud-led, data-centric company has announced the launch of its tenth cohort of NetApp Excellerator, a flagship startup accelerator program, with which the company has onboarded eight new startups.

In five years since its inception, NetApp claims to have successfully accelerated the path of over 60 startups operating in the deep tech space with the addition of new program.

With its eight new startups, representing diverse sectors like green-tech, kubernetes, computer vision, health-tech, and cloud security. EduFuse, Streamingo Solutions, LivNSense, AccuKnox, NeuroSAPIR, ShardSecure, Kubermatic, and Subcom, the Cohort-10 is expected to enable their technology prowess and problem-solving ability, said the company.

Through NetApp ExcellerateHER, a dedicated initiative that promotes women founders, NetApp has mentored eight women-led deep tech startups so far. Launched in 2020, NetApp ExcellerateHER is seeing a growing interest from tech entrepreneurs both nationally and internationally.

The current cohort of ExcellerateHER will see participation from three tech startups – LivNSense, EduFuse, and Streamingo, said the company in a statement.

"It is now obvious that data is at the core of most modern business value propositions, and it is rapidly accelerating the digital transformation of even the most traditional businesses," said Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director, NetApp India, citing the new generation of startups that are all hybrid multi-cloud enabled and built on data at scale across the world's most prevalent cloud services.

"Through the NetApp Excellerator, we have built lasting technology partnerships with over 60 startups while touching the trajectory of hundreds of others," said Madhurima Agarwal, Director of NetApp India.