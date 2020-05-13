One of the most eligible bachelors of the industry is officially out of the market. In social media, Rana Daggubati announced his engagement to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj and sent the industry into a wave of excitement and happiness. The dashing actor, who has always been touted as of the hottest men in the industry, had kept his relationship with Bajaj quite secretive and has definitely thrown a huge surprise at everyone with the announcement.

Rana is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of the southern film industry. Rana comes from an illustrated and prestigious lineage and family. The man of the hour has given a number of memorable performances in Bollywood too. However, his most cherished and talked about role would always remain the role of playing Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. Rana is geared up for his upcoming film – Haathi Mere Saathi – for which he even lost a massive 30 kilos.

In Bollywood, Rana has worked in films like Dum Maaro Dum opposite Deepika Padukone, Baby, Department, Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani. His performance in films like Baby and Ghazi Attack has been widely applauded. Despite a relatively short span in the industry, Rana's popularity and the love the audience has for him is beyond any limit.

Net worth and remuneration

The actor has a net worth of almost Rs 142 crores and an annual salary of Rs 6 to Rs 8 crores, reports Times Now. Apart from owning expensive watches and luxurious cars, the actor also has several properties in various cities.

Miheeka Bajaj

Rana's fiancée, Miheeka Bajaj, hails from a well-known family in Mumbai. The young girl is an entrepreneur who also runs her event and wedding management company. Apart from this, the diva also has her own interior designing label and is also working to produce luxury gifting options for the future.