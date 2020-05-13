Breaking a million hearts all across the country, Rana Daggubati announced his engagement yesterday. The Baahubali actor took to social media to reveal that he got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. One of the most eligible bachelors of the industry, Rana is now, officially off-the-market. Making the announcement on social media with a picture of himself with Miheeka, Rana wrote, "She said yes."

Who is Miheeka Bajaj?

Since Rana made sure to keep this relationship quite guarded until the announcement, many have been wondering who is Miheeka Bajaj. Though we got to see a few pictures of Miheeka along with Rana on Instagram, not much is known about Rana Daggubati's mystery woman. As per a report in iDiva, Miheeka is a well-known face in the filmy and fashion circuit. Along with owning a wedding planning and event management company, Bajaj is also a renowned interior designer.

The Kapoors and Miheeka

Miheeka seems to be sharing a warm bond with the Kapoors too. She has been tagged in several photographs of the wedding and birthday parties of the Kapoor siblings – Rhea and Sonam. She also seems to be quite close to Shanaya Kapoor and friends too. Miheeka's mother is a jewellery designer and runs an Instagram page Krsala.

Industry wishes the couple

Anil Kapoor seemed ecstatic with the news of Rana's engagement and wrote, "Congratulations my hyderabad son .. I am so happy .. the best thing to happen to both of you." Kiara Advani, Rhea Chakraborty, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Allu Arjun, Hansika Motwani and a number of other celebs wished the couple as soon as Rana broke the news.

Rana's past link-ups

In the past, Rana Daggubati was linked to Bipasha Basu and Rakul Preet. The ace actor had admitted to being in a relationship with Trisha. Talking about his relationship with Trisha, Rana had revealed on Koffee with Karan, "She has been my friend for a decade. We have been friends for a long time and even dated. But, I guess, things didn't work out."

Marriage just a box to be ticked

SS Rajamouli had revealed more about Rana on the show and said, "Rana is so structured. Everything has to be broken into structures and pieces for him. His whole life is like 1-10 years, 10-15 years, 15-20 years. Marriage is an aspect, a box to be ticked. That will get ticked. I don't know whether it will last."