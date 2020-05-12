Rana Dagguabti has made his relationship official. The actor took to his social media handle to announce that his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj has said 'Yes' to his proposal. He shared an adorable selfie with her sharing a glimpse of her.

Miheeka is a popular fashion designer and a stylist. She is a true Hyderabadi at heart and keeps juggling between Mumbai and Hyderabad for work. Also, she owns a popular studio in Hyderabad.

As soon as Rana announced this big news with Miheeka Bajaj, wishes poured in for the couple on various social media platforms. Many have commented that something finally good has happened during the lockdown.

Rana has been in a relationship with Trishna Krishnan a few years ago. They remained good friends even after they broke up and Rana has also made it clear recently that he is seeing someone, but hasn't revealed anything more about love. He was even linked up to Rakul Preet Singh and many of his co-stars. Rana has denied all such rumours and link-ups, and said that these kind of rumours are common as he is an actor and a public figure.

Well, finally Rana has put an end to all such rumours and speculations by announcing that he is deeply in love with his ladylove Miheeka.

On the work front, Rana is currently awaiting the release of Aranya, which is a multi-lingual film. He has Virata Parvam also gearing up for release. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady of this film which is directed by Venu Udugula. Also, he has Hiranyakashyap, a mythology-based film in his kitty.