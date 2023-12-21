The wait is finally over, and the much-anticipated movie 'Neru', starring Mohanlal in the lead role has finally hit the theaters on December 21, 2023.

The film has created huge pre-release hype, as it marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph after blockbusters like Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

Initial reports coming out from the theaters and the general public suggest that the duo has repeated the magic again, and the film, in all probabilities will emerge as a blockbuster at the box-office.

Here's our genuine and unbiased first review of Neru.

An emotional courtroom drama

The film revolves around the life of a blind girl (Anaswara Rajan) who gets assaulted in her home. As the prosecution fails to provide justice to the victim, the film raises a crucial question: Will anyone come up to provide justice to the innocent young girl?

The remaining part of the movie showcases how Mohanlal's character who was on a hiatus from legal practice returns to the courtroom to fight for the victim.

Neru is a film that breaks several cliches which we have seen in several courtroom dramas in the past.

The film follows a fast-paced narrative in the beginning, but post-interval, Jeethu Joseph failed to engage the audience in the initial minutes. However, as the climax neared, audiences were pulled to the edge of their seats.

Mohanlal excels in the role of a lawyer

The film marks Mohanlal playing the character of a lawyer after movies like Adhipan and Red Chillies.

The portrayal of the lawyer named Jayamohan was safe in the hands of the versatile actor, and he nailed the role to perfection.

However, the major highlight of the movie was the performance by Anaswara Rajan. The young actress has delivered a career-best performance in the film, and she deserves a special round of applause for the portrayal of the victim.

The supporting star cast which includes Jagadish and Priyamani also portrayed their roles with finesse.

Jeethu Joseph strikes again

Jeethu Joseph, one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Mollywood has once again reprised his magic in Neru.

The director utilized the star value of Mohanlal with perfection, but it never went over the board.

The cinematography of the film was ordinary, but special mention should be given to the background score, as it played a crucial role in elevating the overall mood of the movie.

Final Verdict: Neru is not a fully-fledged commercial entertainer. But it is an emotional courtroom drama which will make you thrill until the credit starts rolling.