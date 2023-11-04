At least 69 people were killed and dozens were injured on midnight Friday when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit western Nepal, officials said. Other reports have put the death toll at 128 so far.

The earthquake jolted the western Jajarkot district at around 2:02 a.m. local time Saturday (1802 GMT Friday) with a depth of 18 km, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the US Geological Survey.

At least 35 people were killed in Rukum district and 34 others in neighbouring Jajarkot district, officials said.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed sorrow at the loss of life and property in the quake and ordered immediate rescue and relief operations in a post on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

In 2015, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed some 9,000 people and damaged more than half a million houses in the mountainous country.

Condoling the death of people due to the massive earthquake on Friday night in Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India stands in solidarity with its people and is ready to extend all possible assistance.

"Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery," the Prime Minister said in a post on X, tagging Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

