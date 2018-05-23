Ravi Teja's Nela Ticket and Naga Shourya's Ammammagarillu are slated to hit the screens on May 25 worldwide and the two will clash with each other this weekend.

Nela Ticket is a romantic action drama. Kalyan Krishna Kurasala has written script and dialogues and directed the movie. It is about a medical student who loves living his life with a bunch of people around him and celebrating each moment. How he fights for the rights of the senior citizens forms the crux of the story.

Ravi Teja is a medical student in Nela Ticket, while debutante Malvika Sharma appears as his love interest. Senior artistes like Jagapathi Babu, Sampath Raj, Brahmanandam, Ali, Posani Krishna Murali, Ajay, Subbaraju and Tanikella Bharani are in the supporting cast of the film. Produced by Ram Talluri, the flick has Shakthi Kanth Karthick's music and Mukesh G's Cinematography and Chota K Prasad's editing.

On the other hand, Ammammagarillu is a family drama with a good dose of romance and comedy. Written and directed by Sundar Surya, the movie revolves around the story of a young guy who shares a close bond with his grandmother. It depicts the incidents that occur and the various circumstances he faces while visiting his grandmother's village.

Sumitra appears as his grandmother in Ammammagarillu. Shamilee is his love interest and Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Shivaji Raja, Hema and Suman form the supporting cast. Produced by Rajesh, the movie has Rasool Ellore's camera work and Kalyan Koduri's music.

Both the movies are almost equal in hype, promotion and screen count. Nela Ticket is a notch bigger in star power than Ammammagarillu. The Naga Shourya starrer is set to be a treat for the family audience, as it has got a U certificate from the censor board. On the other hand, the Ravi Teja starrer has received a U/A certificate from the board. Hence, the box office is going to witness a big clash this week.