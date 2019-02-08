Unlike earlier rumours, latest buzz suggests that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have no plans to work together in a movie.

It was earlier reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was keen to cast the two superstars in his next movie, and the duo was interested in it as well. But latest reports claimed that neither Salman nor Shah Rukh is keen to feature together in a film at this stage of their career.

"He is working on two directorial scripts but neither features Salman or Shah Rukh, together or apart. Yes, he did have separate meetings and discussion with both the Khans for possible collaborations but nothing came of it," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

"They are both facing a transitional phase in their respective careers. The last thing they need is to come together in one film at this juncture," the source added.

The report also stated that the idea to cast the two big Khans together in a film is not financially feasible, and also may not generate the expected box office revenue.

After their successful collaboration in Karan Arjun (1995), Salman and SRK had appeared together in another hit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). But their last film together Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002) failed to impress the audience. Salman also had a came in Shah Rukh's last release Zero. However, looks like it is too late now for the two to appear together with full-fledged roles in a film.

Meanwhile, Salman has been busy with post production work of his upcoming movie Bharat that also features Katrina Kaif. The teaser of the film was released some time ago, and had garnered positive response from the viewers. It is slated to hit theatres on Eid this year.