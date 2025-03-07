Neil Nitin Mukesh is one of the most talented actors we have in the Hindi film industry. The actor might not be getting the kind of roles he wants but there's no denying the fact that he has already proved his mettle as an artist. With films like Johnny Gaddar, New York, 7 Khoon Maaf and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo; Neil has showcased his range and versatility as an actor.

Messaging casting directors

Despite that, the actor doesn't have much of work. In a recent interview, the Saaho actor has said that he still messages people and casting directors to let them know he is looking for work. Neil added that he wants people to remember that he exists.

"I still message people, asking for work. They reply immediately and say, 'Yes, Neil, we'll keep you in mind and will let you know if something comes up.' It is my duty to remind them that I exist. When I debuted, perhaps only a couple of newcomers would be launched every two or three years. But now, a newcomer is launched every other week. As a result, you are reduced to just an option," he told Hindi Rush.

Complexion coming in the way

Neil also shed light on how he doesn't want to seek any favours from his cousin Shanoo Sharma who is a big shot casting director at YRF. The Dassera actor also added that it is not just films but even his skin complexion that comes in the way of him getting projects.

"This is a business. You have to be visible, but not too visible. Perhaps my skin tone doesn't suit the kind of films being made today. Maybe casting directors think I don't fit into rural roles because everyone says I look like a Hollywood star. But I am desi at heart. I believe I could have done those roles. So it hurts when people make such statements, but Sangharsh ke saath maine dosti kar li hai (I've made peace with the struggle)," he further added.