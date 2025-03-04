Neil Nitin Mukesh likes to stay away from the limelight as much as possible. He also keeps a fair distance from spilling much about life. However, his fans truly miss him and often consider 'New York' as one of his best works in life. Bollywood lovers were obsessed with the kind of chemistry that Neil and Katrina shared on screen; that was the first time they shared screen space together. Most thought that they had a very natural chemistry, which reflected rather well while they did their roles on screen.

In a recent conversation with On Public Demand, Neil discussed how he did not bond well with Katrina when they first started shooting for New York. Katrina and Neil got off on the wrong foot from the very first day, and the actor was not too sure where the problem was or why she had a problem with him.

During the conversation, he said, "Pehle din humari mulakat hui toh hum bilkul dost nahi, dushman ban gaye the. Pehla scene humara saath main ho raha tha aur ladayi pe ladayi. Har baat cut kiye ja rahi thi. Kuch na kuch problem tha toh main bhi pooche ja raha hoon ki problem hai kya? (The first day we met, we were not friends at all, we became enemies. The first scene was happening with us and then there was a fight. Everything was being cut. If there was some problem or the other, I was also being asked what was the problem?)"

Neil then went on to say that later on, he found out that Katrina had an issue with his skin colour. He also mentioned that he had heard that Katrina had an issue with the way he had played one of his characters.

He mentioned, "Phir maaloon pada ki mere rang se kuch unko problem thi. Phir kisi kirdaar se, jis kisam se main usse kar raha tha. Toh kuch na kuch voh masti kar rahi thi mere saath aur main wahan pe bohot naraaz ho raha tha kyuki main aa raha tha ek intense Johnny Gaddaar se (Then I realized that she had some problem with my color. Then with some character, the way I was doing it with her. So she was having some fun with me and I was getting very annoyed there because I was coming from an intense Johnny Gaddaar)."

Neil further added, "Padha hoon acting main. Apni language ko acche se jaanta hoon. Main kar raha hoon apni koshish aur apni mehnat. Obviously, mere se bohot badi star hain aur uss samay bhi thi. Toh main soch raha hoon ki main aisa kya kar raha hoon jo theek baith nahi raha? (I have studied acting and I know my language. I was doing my best. She was a bigger star, so I wondered what I could do to make it right.)"

In terms of work, Neil was last seen in 'Hisaab Barabar,' which also featured R Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari and Rashami Desai. The film streamed on OTT and was appreciated by critics and fans alike.