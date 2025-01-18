R Madhavan bridged the gap between Bollywood and the South Indian film fraternity even before it was a thing. He was able to conquer both industries with his grace and charm and has been successful in delivering massive hits in both places. Many a time, cinephiles talk about how Madhavan was able to establish himself as a pan-India star even before the concept emerged. Over the last couple of years, films being made in South India like KGF and RRR have had a mass appeal even in other parts of the country and have been deemed as pan-India films. Ever since these films have started gaining traction it is wise to say that the trajectory of the Indian film fraternity is changing- Madhavan too spoke about the same.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Madhavan reflected on the kind of content that is being churned in Bollywood and the South Indian film fraternity. He mentioned that the bigger Hindi projects focus on elitist content but that is not the case with the movie industries in the South.

The actor said, "If you observe the kind of high-budget Hindi films that have come out in the last two to three years, they have all been fairly elitist — movies about jingoism, patriotism or highly elitist themes sought all over the world. On the other hand, if you look at the high-budget films coming out of SS Rajamouli and the Telugu industry, they are very rooted in the ground or in the history of smaller towns in India. They spend a lot of money to make films like Baahubali, RRR or Pushpa. They invest a lot of effort into portraying these stories and giving them power."

Madhavan acknowledged the fact that there is a lot of talent and potential in the Bollywood film fraternity but he was also optimistic about how the content that the Hindi film fraternity is putting out will change over time.

"The Hindi industry has ultimate talent, but the storytelling aspect and pace will definitely change in the future because of the outcome of many recent films. However, there is no shortage of talent or technological power in Hindi cinema. It's a cycle. Malayalam cinema is now focusing mainly on content, characters, and performance without big budgets. The Telugu industry will sometimes release a big-budget film that completely flops, which is also a reality. The industry is going through a metamorphosis and will soon surprise the world with a completely new type of content" mentioned the actor.

In terms of work, Madhavan was last seen in 'Shaitaan' and he will soon be seen in 'Hisaab Barabar' which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kriti Kulhari.