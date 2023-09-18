Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while delivering his last speech in the old Parliament House, said that the echo of nation's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic 'Tryst with Destiny' speech will always resound and continue to inspire the generations of future people's representatives.

Recounting the 75 years of Parliament, the Modi said that during this period, around 7,500 MPs including 600 women MPs have represented the country during this period.

Nehru, during his address to the nation on August 15, 1947, had said that, "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom."

"Today is an occasion to recollect and reminisce the Parliamentary journey of 75 years of India. We might be shifting to the new building but this building will keep on inspiring the coming generation as it is a golden chapter of the journey of Indian democracy," Modi said.

"India will always feel pride for the inclusion of the African Union in G20 during its presidency," he added, while referring to the recently concluded Delhi G20 summit.

"Today the world sees India as it's friend and in the G20 summit, the country emerged as a 'Vishwa Mitra'," he said.

He said that the inclusive atmosphere of the House has kept manifesting the aspirations of the people with full power.

"In the 75 years, the biggest achievement has been the continuously growing trust of the common citizen in their Parliament."

Meanwhile speaking during the discussion on 75 years of Parliament's journey in Lok Sabha just after Modi, leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacked the Centre over the violence in Manipur and the loss of Army officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recalling Congress' opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, he said that soldiers are still sacrificing their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, which proves that their opposition was correct.

He even sarcastically commented why this session is being called a special session when eight bills have been listed for discussion.

"We don't understand if this is a special session or normal," he said.

"We cannot attend the zero hour, we cannot attend the question hour, we don't understand what kind of a session it is," he said.

Chowdhury recalled how the Speaker used to ring a bell when former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru used to exceed his time limit during his speech.

He pointed out Nehru's contribution to India at a time when the country was reeling under the aftereffects of the India-Pakistan partition, poverty and other challenges.

"Architect of modern India, Nehru had said that parliamentary democracy demands many virtues which are ability, certain devotion to work, and also a large measure of the corporation of self-discipline and restraint," Chowdhury said.

He also highlighted the formation of the Atomic Energy Commission of India and the Indian Space and Research Organisation (Isro) under the prime ministers from the Congress party.

"I am glad that this 'sadan' (parliament) discussed and hailed Nehru's contribution. Former prime minister Nehru led India through tough times and heard the voices of Opposition," he said.

Chowdhury also said that as we are shifting to the new building of the Parliament, the values and lessons from the old building must not be forgotten.

