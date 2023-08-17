Senior Congress leader K.C Venugopal on Wednesday slammed the BJP government after the name of world-renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) was changed to PMML -- Prime Ministers' Memorial Museum and Library , saying the move by the ruling dispensation will definitely 'boomerang'.

He said that the government's step was also part of 'vendetta politics'.

"The only delivery that comes from Modi is to change the names of the places. Jawaharlal Nehru is not living in Museum's name, he is living in the hearts of the people of India," he told reporters here referring to renaming of the museum.

"It is not going to make any problem for us. It is going to make problem for them only. These people what they are doing, it will definitely boomerang upon them. They have to be answerable to the country."

He said that it is also part of vendetta politics. "Actually, this is very low level politics," he said.

Venugopal, who is also the party's General Secretary in-charge Organisation, added: "What they are doing in the education system? They are changing the part of freedom movement. They are changing the name of freedom fighters and leaders. They want to put their own ideology in the syllabus and curriculum."

In response to a query, the MP informed that the Congress High Command so far held meeting with 20 state units on the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

