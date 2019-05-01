Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Neha Pendse's recent goofy picture with Marathi TV actors Abhijeet Khandkekar, Shruti Marathe, and Hemangi Kavi, had sparked rumours that the actress has finally got engaged. Many people commented on the post that Neha was finally getting married and that's why she was celebrating the occassion with her close friends. Some even speculated that Neha has signed the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Putting all speculations to rest, Neha opened up about the reason behind her group photo and why they were celebrating together.

"I am not getting hitched. Neither I have got engaged. Nor I am entering Bigg Boss Marathi. They are my core friends and we have been planning something since some time now. Well, that culminated recently and that's how we celebrated," Neha told India Forums.

Neha has a huge fan following on social media and often gives a glimpse into her personal life to her fans. Recently she shared a bold picture wherein she was seen unzipping her pants while flaunting her toned figure in a black monokini T-shirt.

For the uninitiated, Neha had put on a lot of weight after she suffered a heartbreak in her relationship. She changed her diet, started eating every two hours and resorted to pole dancing to lose all that extra flab.

The May I Come In Madam? star was one of the first celebrities to get evicted from Bigg Boss 12 but she garnered huge fan following even with her short presence.