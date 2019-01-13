Actress Neha Pendse, had put on a lot of weight after she suffered a heartbreak in her relationship. She changed her diet, started eating every two hours and resorted to pole dancing to lose all that extra flab. The Marathi bombshell, who keeps treating her fans with her sizzling avatar on Instagram, has now shared an old picture of hers when she was 12 kgs heavier than now.

The May I Come In Madam? star also shared in her post that she used to get more compliments for her curvy size and said that she loves herself irrespective of any size.

Sharing a picture wearing a pink monokini, Neha wrote on Instagram, "TBT thick yet happy me .. so, am almost 12 kgs lighter than what I was in this pic.. but surprisingly I got more compliments for my curvy size then.. I love myself irrespective of any size .. probably happier now, coz I managed to sort, understand and solve my medical issues and knock those extra kilos off me .. you is beautiful in any size just make sure you is healthy and taken care of !!"

Take a look.