Former Bigg Boss contestant, Neha Pendse turned heads with her latest hot photo on Instagram in which she is seen unzip her pants.

The bold diva posted the picture on social media that shows her sporting a black swimwear coupled with a white trouser that is unzipped and pulled down.

The actress, who has worked in several films and TV shows, hiked up the mercury level with her latest Instagram post. The photo received mixed reaction from her fans.

While some of them praised Neha's oomph factor, some others slut-shamed her. Nonetheless, actresses of current generation are rarely affected by such negative comments, and they often give it back to them with sassy replies

Neha is quite active on social media, and keeps posting sizzling pictures on Instagram. She was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 12 last year, and was quite dominating on the show too.

Check Neha's latest raunchy picture below: