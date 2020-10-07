And it seems Neha Kakkar has finally found her man in Punjabi singer Rohanpreet! Though we are still waiting for an official confirmation, rumours mills are abuzz with the reports of Neha and Rohanpreet getting married this month itself. The news has come as a pleasant surprise to fans who had no idea about Neha being-in-love again after a bitter fall-out with ex, Himansh Kohli.

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli had parted ways after being in a relationship for almost four years. The couple had even gotten engaged on Neha's reality show, where he had even proposed to her. However, things went downhill soon after that and the couple had a massive showdown on social media as well. "Well, if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She's moving on in her life, she has somebody and it's great to see that," Himansh told TOI on being informed about her wedding. Further talking about Rohanpreet, he said, he doesn't know him, "not really."

Talking about his break-up, Himansh had told TOI, "Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn't saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front." To this, a furious Neha had taken to social media and said, "Bhagwaan Ki Daya Se, By The Grace of God, I have Everything one wishes from Life Really Really Happy that I'm living a Happiest Life and that's because of Good Deeds, Good Karma! Log Jo Bhi Bura Bolte Hain Mere Baare Mein They're nothing but FAKE AND JEALOUS and USING MY FAME to appear in News. Pehle bhi Use Kiya, Mere Peeche se bhi Use Kar Rahe Hain."

There were some strong rumours of Neha Kakkar tying-the-knot with Aditya Narayan, last year. Father Udit Narayan had also given his approval and said that he would be elated to have someone as talented and beautiful as Neha into their home as their bahu. Aditya and Neha even had a mock wedding on the sets of Indian Idol. However, the two broke a million hearts when it was revealed that it was all for publicity.