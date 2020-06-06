Beautiful and vibrant singer Neha Kakkar turns a year older today. she started singing from the age of four and was even a participant in the second season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol, but got eliminated early. After several struggles, she made her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in the film Meerabai Not Out.

She rose to prominence upon the release of the dance track "Second Hand Jawani" from Cocktail which was followed by several other popular party songs including "Sunny Sunny" from Yaariyan and "London Thumakda" from Queen and many more.

Neha then went on to feature in music videos and released many popular singles in collaboration with top artists. She has been one of the judges in Indian reality shows - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs (2017), Indian Idol Season 10 (2018) and Indian Idol –Season 11 (2019).

As the Enchantress turns a year younger, International Business Times India brings to you top 10 songs of the singer that will set your mood right at any given situation.

Kala Chashma: This upbeat number from Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho (2016) instantly became the most sought-after party anthem. This high beat track is bound to shake a leg.

Kar Gayi Chul: This peppy number from Kapoor and Sons is by far the best party anthem one could ever have. Neha's magnetic voice was loved by all.

Coca Cola: The energetic track was jointly directed by Neha and her singer brother Tony. 'Coca Cola' was performed by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in their film Luka Chuppi. It remains one of the most favourite party songs among the audience.

Mile Ho Tum Hum: The reprised version Mile Ho Tum Hum from the film Fever was crooned by Neha and Tony. This romantic melody was loved by Neha's fans a lot. Infact, the song garnered millions of views.

Aankh Marey: This one had to make it in this list! The song was a remake from the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne performed by Arshad Warsi. The revamped version featured Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in Simmba. Ever since its release, the upbeat track is played everywhere and adds energy to any party.

Sunny Sunny: Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani, Paani Paani Paani Paani.. this foot-tapping number by Neha Kakkar is th perfect party and vacation song.

Oh Humsafar: This beautiful song featuring Neha and ex-beau Himansh Kohli is still one of the most romantic tracks one has heard. The video of the song is so soulful and this romantic ballet touches your soul deeply.

There are many other songs of Neha that are timeless and one loves to play on loop like O Saki Saki, Hook Up song and many more.

Needless to say, the vivacious singer has always given Bollywood some of the best party numbers to groove on. So get on your dancing shoes and let the house party begin!

Here's wishing Neha Kakkar a very happy and joyous birthday!