Neha Kakkar was recently seen losing her cool at her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Neha can be seen hitting Rohanpreet who also manhandles her. The duo engages in aggressive fighting before Neha storms off the room. This is the first time we have seen the two in such an angry mode. Ever since their wedding, Neha and Rohanpreet have been painting the town red. From their mushy romance to social media PDA, fans dig everything about the couple. However, the followers were in for a rude shock when the two shared their fight video.

In the video, shared on Neha Kakkar's Instagram, the singer is seen hitting her husband and vice-versa. Neha can be seen looking rather mad at her husband. Rohanpreet is also seen manhandling the versatile singer. Kakkar is then seen storming off the room. Neha shared the video herself and wrote, "#KhadTainuMainDassa." The video seems to have been taken inside their home. Celebrities have also reacted to the video in huge numbers.

Now, before you jump to any conclusions, let us tell you that all is well between the dynamic couple. Yes, the duo's video has been going crazy viral but it was not a real fight. Our guess, the video has been made either for fun or their upcoming song. Reacting to the video, Manmeet from Meet Brothers said, "Ha Ha. Cutest fight ever." Sonu Kakkar also made several laugh emojis on the video. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet have churned out several albums and songs ever since their wedding.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met on the sets of their album "Nehu Da Vyah". The two had no idea that their onscreen wedding would soon turn into a whirlwind romance. Sharing his love story, Rohanpreet had said, "We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Ka Vyah and I didn't even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best."