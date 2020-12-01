Indian Idol host and singer Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on 1st December 2020 but the pre-wedding festivities have already begun and the pictures and videos of the same have been surfacing on the internet.

The wedding will take place amidst close friends and family members. Only 50 guests have been invited to the wedding. Aditya took to social media to share a picture from the tilak ceremony. Aditya and Shweta donned traditional outfits for the pre-wedding festivities.

Aditya posts picture with #ShwetakishaAdi

While Aditya looked dapper in a dark blue kurta, his ladylove wore an embroidered orange ethnic dress for the occasion. The couple complimented each other in their traditional avatar.

Aditya posted a photo in which he can be seen smiling while posing with Shweta. The caption for the post read,"#ShwetakishaAdi." Fans have flooded the comments section with their congratulatory messages.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan who faked their marriage on Indian Idol stage as a TRP gimmick also commented to Aditya and Shweta's picture, calling it beautiful.

Shweta and Aditya fell in love on the sets of Vikram Bhatt's 'Shaapit. The couple kept their relationship under wraps for several years before finally making it official last month. The 'Ramji Ki Chaal' singer shared a post to announce his wedding and inform the fans that he would take a small break from social media to prepare for his special day.

Aditya and Shweta will host a wedding reception for their family members and industry friends after taking nuptial vows.