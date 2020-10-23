Indian Idol judge and singer Neha Kakkar is all set to tie the knot with Rohanpreet. And here is the first picture of the singer from her Mehendi ceremony.

In the photos, Neha can be seen sitting on a couch in black loungewear and getting her Mehendi done. She looks glowing and is all smiles for the camera.

Neha Kakkar, who is all set to tie the knot with fiance Rohanpreet Singh, flew to Delhi on Thursday with her family including siblings Sonu and Tony Kakkar. They were seen in high spirits on the flight.

Neha also shared a few photos from her proposal day with her fans that are bound to make you go 'aww'. Take a look.

The buzz around Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding had grown stronger in the last two weeks. There were several speculations doing the rounds, which the couple ended by posting a video from their roka ceremony.