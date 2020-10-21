Ever since Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's Roka ceremony video was put up by Neha on her social media handle, fans can't stop gushing about the duo. Going by the PDA on social media Neha and Rohan's love couldn't be under wraps and the couple finally disclosed their relationship status and admitted to tying the knot on October 26.

But looks like Aditya Narayan, Neha's close friend isn't convinced over Neha's marriage to Rohanpreet and wonders if it is possible for someone to meet and get married within a month. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aditya said, "Is she really getting married? I haven't received the so-called wedding invitation.

It's all very strange because she met this guy for the first time when they shot a video together a few weeks ago. Is it possible for someone to meet and marry in a month? Neha is no giddy headed teenager. Significantly neither Neha Kakkar nor her alleged groom-to-be has made any statement about the supposed wedding. All I can say is, I do hope it's actually happening. Otherwise, why have the two parties in the supposed wedding alliance slowed rumours and unconfirmed reports to go this far?"

The confusion among fans still prevails going by Neha and Aditya's marriage that took place on the Indian Idol stage for publicity. Keeping the past in mind, fans still think that Neha's marriage to Rohan is another publicity gimmick. Well, we are waiting for Neha to react to the same.