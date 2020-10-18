Ever since singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan had made his marriage announcement with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, fans are pouring best wishes for the singer. But seems like Aditya's father and singer Udit Narayan doesn't sound happy on hearing his son getting married to Shweta as he has made it very clear to Aditya that if something goes wrong parents shouldn't be blamed.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Udit Narayan said that he has known Shweta for many years now but only as Aditya's friend. "I have known Shweta for many years but only as a friend of my son. Aditya came to me one day and told me that he wants to marry Shweta. I just told Aditya that if something happens later, don't blame the parents," Udit Narayan was quoted as saying by Dainik Bhaskar in an interview.

The veteran singer wished to get his son married in a grand ceremony but due to the current situation around the globe, it seems impossible. He also said that he doesn't believe in violating any rules and regulations imposed by the government to control the spread of the deadly virus.

"I wanted to celebrate Aditya's wedding in a grand manner and call many people. But I will not go against the decision of the government. I hope that the situation will be cured by December so that I can enjoy my only son's marriage," he said.

Earlier, Aditya, in an interview, had revealed that Shweta was a bit skeptical of getting into a relationship with him initially because of his womaniser image. "I clearly remember she liked me for the first time when she saw me bonding with my family members, so she realised that I am a family man, and for me, relations matter. Because even she had heard bad things about me that main ladkiyan ghumata tha (I was a womaniser). So, I could understand her apprehension," he had told Times Now.

For the uninitiated, Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of Vikram Bhatt's directorial horror Shaapit in 2010 and they hit it off instantly. They remained close friends for many years as they didn't want to rush into a relationship. They eventually started spending a lot of time together. There were also reports about their alleged break-up which apparently started off from a verbal spat in the middle of the road and soon there were rumours about their split.

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's publicity wedding

A few months ago Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar tied the knot on the Indian Idol stage amidst the other judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. The wedding was also attended by Aditya's parents.

Their wedding had grabbed a lot of media attention but later both the parties revealed that the wedding was fake and was a TRP gimmick. Well, we hope this time the wedding is happening for real.