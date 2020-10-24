Finally, the day has arrived, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet are officially husband and wife. The adorable couple tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Gurdwara in Delhi today (October 24). The first video of their traditional pheras inside the Gurudwara is breaking the internet. All the rituals were performed in presence of friends and families.

What did the bride and groom wear!

The two were colour-coordinated for their wedding day. Neha looked pretty in a peach lehenga with organza dupatta. Rohanpreet donned a matching kurta and turban, colour-coordinated his outfit with the bride.

Brother Tony Kakkar dances in Neha's baarat.

Ahead of sister Neha's wedding veer (brother), Tony Kakkar is seen dancing in the baarat.

Check out the video below:

Guestlist

Some of Neha and Rohan's friends who have attended the wedding include Urvashi Dholakia, Baani Sandhu, and Jassi Lohka.

Nehu Da Vyash soundtrack played during sangeet and pheras

The song played during baarat and garland ceremony a wedding soundtrack Nehu Da Vyah, sung by Neha Kakkar. The wedding track was released on Monday. The track features Neha and Rohanpreet.

Check the video and track below.

Pre-wedding celebration

The couple has been actively sharing photos from the mehndi and haldi ceremonies on their social media accounts. For all the functions, they chose to match the colour of their outfits.

The couple also celebrated their haldi ceremony, pictures of which were posted by Kakkar.

For the occasion, the Dilbar singer donned a simple mustard saree by Shilpi Ahuja, teamed with a blouse of the same colour. The bride-to-be looked pretty with her hair tied in a messy bun, adorned with white flowers. She completed the look with a pair of big jhumkas and sported simple makeup. Rohanpreet completed his look with a simple traditional turban he was colour coordinated with Neha. Both of them looked mesmerizing.

Neha also gave us a glimpse of her Mehendi ceremony held as part of pre-wedding festivities. For the occasion, she donned a peacock green lehenga by Anita Dongre. The skirt with the floral print matched well with a peacock green choli with a square neck and was teamed with a printed dupatta of the same colour. The bride-to-be kept her look traditional and yet quite classy.

Groom-to-be Rohanpreet, on the other hand, chose a bandhgala kurta of a lighter green shade with floral print in pink, and a black turban.

Sangeet ceremony

The videos from the Sangeet ceremony are unmissable, as were seen posing beautifully. Neha wore traditional chooda (traditional bangles for married women) in the photos and videos.

Neha's reception on October 26

For the unversed, Neha and Rohanpreet registered their marriage on October 22. The wedding ceremony in Delhi will be followed by a reception on October 26 at The Amaltas in Mohali.

Congratulations to the newlyweds, Neha and Rohanpreet!